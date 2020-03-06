152: James Romaine (Princeton) d. Zach Kitchell (Collingswood), 10-4; Jack Murray (Watchung Hills Regional) p. Alan Devries (Pompton Lakes), 5:55; Ryan Carey (Long Branch) md. William Schlegel (West Morris Mendham), 10-1; Cole Velardi (Southern Regional) md. Aidan Weingrad (Cherry Hill East), 10-2; Devin Iannelli (Northern Highlands) d. Tyler Brignola (Rumson-Fair Haven), 8-1; Dominick DeIntinis (Parsippany) p. Patrick Nevins (Roselle Park), 1:24; Conner Vill (Gov. Livingston) d. Stephen Malia (Warren Hills), 9-7, sudden victory; Alexander Martinez (Bound Brook HS) d. Eren Ibas (Delran), 7-2.

