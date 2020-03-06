106: Hunter Lensi (Belvidere) p. Adam Albino (Bogota/Ridgefield Park), 1:33; Angelo Messina (Freehold Boro) p. Joseph Sciarrone (Seton Hall), 3:56; Nick Cottone (Shawnee) d. Dylan Acevedo (Sayreville), 4-0; Jared Brunner (Eastern) d. Hogan Horsey (Oakcrest), 12-5; Max Martinez (Pascack Hills) d. Angelo Pellicci (St. Peter`s Prep), 4-2; Michael Campanaro (West Morris Central) d. Lucas Toree (Point Pleasant Boro), 6-0; Justin Murray (Toms River South) p. Blake Tarnowski (Ocean Twp.), 2:43; Harrison Gordon (Marlboro) d. Adian Carmody (Livingston), 8-1.

Tags

Load comments