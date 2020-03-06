126: Nico Messina (Freehold Boro) d. Sean Rendeiro (St. Peter`s Prep), 12-8; Luke Hoerle (Westfield) d. Thomas O`Keefe (Middletown North), 6-3; Andre Ruiz (Bogota/Ridgefield Park) d. Devon Liebl (High Point), 6-2; Alex Almeyda (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) p. Julian George (CBA), 1:46.

Tags

Load comments