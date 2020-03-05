Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco) p. Jackson Sichelstiel (Paulsboro), 2:40; Demetri Poniros (Ocean Twp.) p. Franco Mazza (Roxbury), 2:21; Samuel Kotch (Cinnaminson) d. Kaelan Francois (Rahway), 3-0; Clayton Utter (High Point) d. Jacob Venezia (Hopewell Valley), 3-0; Ryan Rosenthal (Toms River North) p. Luke Jacobs (Westfield), 3:12; Donovan Chavis (St. Peter`s Prep) d. Brady Conlin (Williamstown), 2-0; Aaron Kurzer (Montville) d. Desmond Pleasant (Piscataway), 9-4; Cooper Stewart (Sparta) p. Merlin Senat (Orange), 0:42; Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic) p. Kostantinos Mavrikidis (Paramus Catholic), 1:41; David Rubin (Matawan) d. Michael Rodriguez (Becton), 3-2; Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton) d. Hunter Horsey (Oakcrest), 7-1; Ty Whalen (Clearview) p. Cole Meyer (Wall), 1:59; James Day (Phillipsburg) d. Matt DiGennaro (River Dell), 8-4; Garrett Totten (Northern Burlington) d. Colin Bradshaw (Howell), 5-4; Aiden Shaughnessy (Rumson-Fair Haven) d. Chris Tringali (West Morris Mendham), 1-0; Tyler Klinsky (Middletown North) tf. Sean Cowan (Absegami), 4:44, 18-3.

