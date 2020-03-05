Nico Calello (Watchung Hills Regional) p. Adam Albino (Bogota/Ridgefield Park), 0:58; Amajuwan Murray (Rahway) d. Hunter Lensi (Belvidere), 5-2; Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) md. Angelo Messina (Freehold Boro), 15-4; Luke Stanich (Roxbury) p. Joseph Sciarrone (Seton Hall), 1:37; Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton) d. Dylan Acevedo (Sayreville), 3-0; John Hildebrandt (Williamstown) d. Nick Cottone (Shawnee), 5-3; D`Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine Prep) d. Jared Brunner (Eastern), 4-2; Evan Mougalian (Kinnelon) p. Hogan Horsey (Oakcrest), 1:22; Evan Tallmadge (Brick Twp.) md. Max Martinez (Pascack Hills), 13-0; Joseph Giordano (St. John Vianney) d. Angelo Pellicci (St. Peter`s Prep), sudden victory, 2-0; Conor Collins (Southern Regional) d. Michael Campanaro (West Morris Central), 6-0; Taisei Kurachi (River Dell) md. Lucas Toree (Point Pleasant Boro), 12-0; Brett Redner (Butler) d. Justin Murray (Toms River South), 5-0; Dominic Tafuri (Cedar Grove) md. Blake Tarnowski (Ocean Twp.), 11-3; Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) md. Harrison Gordon (Marlboro), 13-2; Anthony Santaniello (Brick Memorial) 34-0 tf. Adian Carmody (Livingston), 5:32, 15-0.

Tags

Load comments