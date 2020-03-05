220: Kyle Jacob (Paramus) p. Michael Pavlinetz (Holmdel), 2:16; Robert Damerjian (Moorestown) d. Tom Goetz (Gateway/Woodbury), 5-0; Joshua Darisme (Rahway) d. Cody Thurston (West Deptford), 7-4; Zane Coles (Pitman) d. Michael Nakano (Toms River North), 7-2; Gage Armijo (West Morris Mendham) p. Ameir Pittman (Burlington City), 0:13; Michael Toranzo (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Max Acciardi (Paramus Catholic), 3-1; Jackson Crawn (Kittatinny) p. Remy Brancato (Bergen Catholic), 2:30; P.J. Casale (Delbarton) tf. Tracey Taylor (Long Branch), 4:20, 16-1.

Tags

Load comments