126: Eddie Ventresca (Pope John XXIII) tf. Nieko Malone (Howell), 2:29, 17-1; Luke Hoerle (Westfield) 36-1 by injury default over Logan Mazzeo (Emerson/Park Ridge), time of injury 0:45; Sean Rendeiro (St. Peter`s Prep) d. Kamrin O`Neill (Matawan), 10-3; McKenzie Bell (Kingsway) tf. Devon Liebl (High Point), 3:30, 15-0; Robert Howard (Bergen Catholic) md. Michael Richardson (Brick Memorial), 11-2; Alex Almeyda (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Thomas O`Keefe (Middletown North), 7-0; Andre Ruiz (Bogota/Ridgefield Park) d. Nico Messina (Freehold Boro), 7-6; Nicholas Nardone (Delbarton) d. Brandon Bowles (Scotch Plains-Fanwood), 12-6.

