182: John Poznanski (Colonia) tf. Cassey Allen (Emerson/Park Ridge), 4:23, 22-7; Blake Clayton (St. John Vianney) p. Brett MacMath (Bridgewater/Raritan), 1:43; Jason Sherlock (Point Pleasant Beach) d. Jack Stoll (Pope John XXIII), 7-4; Joe Colon (Brick Memorial) tf. Zachary Andruchowitz (Bloomfield), 5:12, 20-4; Isaac Dean (Shawnee) d. Nicholas Lodato (Piscataway), 8-6; Jacob Whitworth (Wall) d. Nathaniel Fossett (North Hunterdon), 3-1; Benjamin Liss (Fair Lawn) d. Michael Conrad (Montville), 6-1; Luke Rada (Colts Neck) d. Noah Putney (Clayton/Glassboro), 5-2.

