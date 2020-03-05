160: Dante Stefanelli (Delbarton) d. Nate Zastowny (Phillipsburg), 15-10; Blake Bahna (Watchung Hills Regional) md. Costantinos Pavlides (Eastern), 16-7; Robert Woodcock (Southern Regional) md. Elijah Lugo (Wayne Valley), 15-4; Harrison Hinojosa (Camden Catholic) d. Jack Wilt (Seton Hall), 6-4, sudden victory; Brian Soldano (High Point) tf. Alex Marshall (St. Augustine Prep), 2:20, 16-0; Shay Addison (Rumson-Fair Haven) d. Anthony Spera (Mount Olive), 3-0; Nate Camiscioli (Bergen Catholic) d. Norman Cella (Hunterdon Central), 5-4; Matt Benedetti (Manalapan) md. Nicholas Golden (Allentown), 12-2.

