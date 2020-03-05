195: Luke Chakonis (Delbarton) p. John Fiore (Bergen Catholic), 1:52; Thomas Renna (South Plainfield) p. Gunnar Nystedt (River Dell), 0:47; Kyle Epperly (Jackson Memorial) tf. Gavin Camoia (Mount Olive), 2:44, 16-0; David Szuba (Brick Memorial) p. John Dusza (Watchung Hills Regional), 0:29; Martin Cosgrove (Camden Catholic) md. Alex Kostantas (Pascack Hills), 9-1; Michael Massa (Seton Hall) d. Mikal Taylor (Absegami), 1-0; Tommy Goodwin (Pequannock) p. Gavin Claro (Manalapan), 3:36; Mike Misita (St. Augustine Prep) d. Kenneth Koenig (Colts Neck), 8-1.

