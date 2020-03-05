106: Nico Calello (Watchung Hills Regional) d. Amajuwan Murray (Rahway), 4-0; Luke Stanich (Roxbury) d. Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic), 6-1; John Hildebrandt (Williamstown) d. Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton), 5-2; Evan Mougalian (Kinnelon) d. D`Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine Prep), 3-0; Evan Tallmadge (Brick Twp.) md. Joseph Giordano (St. John Vianney), 12-3; Conor Collins (Southern Regional) d. Taisei Kurachi (River Dell), 6-2; Brett Redner (Butler) p. Dominic Tafuri (Cedar Grove), 2:59; Anthony Santaniello (Brick Memorial) p. Jack Zaleski (Middletown South), 1:47.

Tags

Load comments