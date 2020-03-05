152: Dylan Weaver (Lyndhurst/North Arlington) p. David DiPietro (Kingsway), 0:29; Michael McGhee (Shore Regional) d. Brandon Teresa (Montville), 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker; Stefano Sgambellone (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Jurius Clark (Highland Regional), 4-3; Nick Boggiano (Toms River North) d. Jared Schoppe (Delsea), 6-0; Alex Strashinsky (Bergen Catholic) p. Colin Calvetti (Delbarton), 5:36; Aaron Ayzerov (Paramus) p. Ian McCabe (Monroe), 1:45; Mathew Garcia (Pope John XXIII) md. Nicholas Vargas (Wall), 13-4; Brandon Mooney (Camden Catholic) md. Anthony Romaniello (Hunterdon Central), 10-0.

