138: Jacob Perez-Eli (Paulsboro) d. Ken Sherman (Holy Spirit), 7-2; Ryan Zimmerman (Long Branch) d. Logan Waller (Colts Neck), 7-0; William Grater (Bergen Catholic) d. Cooper Pontelandolfo (Cherokee), 4-2; Billy Talmadge (High Point) d. James Rodriguez (Perth Amboy), 8-6, sudden victory; Anthony Clark (Delbarton) d. Tanner Peake (Hunterdon Central), 3-0; Hunter Gandy (Woodstown) d. Alex Poniros (Ocean Twp.), 8-2; Al DeSantis (Shore Regional) d. Darren Jones (West Essex), 6-3; Michael Cetta (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Garrett Stewart (Sparta), 15-8.

