132: Joey Olivieri (Hanover Park) md. Tyler Pepe (Central Regional), 16-5; Michael Conklin (Toms River East) d. Xavier Pena (Bound Brook), 6-0; Spencer Stewart (Sparta) d. Devon Capato (Ridge), 6-1; Justin Bierdumpfel (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) md. Jake Gentile (Kingsway), 9-1; Simon Ruiz (Delbarton) d. Brock Zurawski (St. Augustine Prep), 3-0; Anthony White (South Plainfield) d. Josh Gervey (High Point), 10-5; Jack Nies (Ocean Twp.) d. Austin Jack (Jefferson Twp.), 7-1; Dylan Cedeno (Bergen Catholic) tf. Connor Quinn (North Hunterdon), 4:43, 24-7.

