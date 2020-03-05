113: Kelly Dunnigan (Don Bosco) md. Demetri Poniros (Ocean Twp.), 12-3; Samuel Kotch (Cinnaminson) d. Clayton Utter (High Point), 4-1; Ryan Rosenthal (Toms River North) d. Donovan Chavis (St. Peter`s Prep), 2-0; Cooper Stewart (Sparta) d. Aaron Kurzer (Montville), 5-1; Joseph Cangro (Bergen Catholic) p. David Rubin (Matawan), 1:50; Ty Whalen (Clearview) d. Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton), 3-2; Garrett Totten (Northern Burlington) d. James Day (Phillipsburg), 8-2; Tyler Klinsky (Middletown North) tf. Aiden Shaughnessy (Rumson-Fair Haven), 4:46, 18-3.

Tags

Load comments