120: Dean Peterson (St. John Vianney) md. Patrick Phillips (Brearley/Dayton), 8-0; Georgio Mazzeo (Paulsboro) d. Shane Percelay (Pope John XXIII), 6-5, ultimate tiebreaker; Nick Kayal (Bergen Catholic) md. David Ryerson (Mount Olive), 13-3; Nathan Fitt (Newton) md. Mike Tandurella (Don Bosco), 15-5; Matt DeStefanis (Randolph) d. Jack Bertha (West Morris Mendham), 5-0; Vincent Santaniello (Brick Memorial) d. Joey Lamparelli (Allentown), 2-1; Fred Luchs (Middletown North) d. Jack Maida (Shore Regional), 8-6, tiebreaker; Nick Babin (Emerson/Park Ridge) d. Ethan Fernandez (Westwood), 6-0;

Tags

Load comments