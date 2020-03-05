145: Andrew Clark (Collingswood) d. Tyler Barrett (CBA), 3-0; Max Brignola (Rumson-Fair Haven) d. Eli Shepard (West Morris Central), 10-4; Gabe Onorato (Paulsboro) d. Jason Smith (Boonton), 3-1; Tim Spatola (Delsea) d. Nicholas Franco (Paramus Catholic), 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker; Kaya Sement (Pope John XXIII) d. Connor Doherty (St. Thomas Aquinas), 10-5; Andrew Troczynski (Delbarton) p. Dante Monaco (Camden Catholic), 5:09; Colton Washleski (Hunterdon Central) p. Maximus Parra (Bound Brook), 6:00; Dakota Morris (Kingsway) d. Michael Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional-Montvale), 5-1.

