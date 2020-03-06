132: Joey Olivieri (Hanover Park) d. Michael Conklin (Toms River East), 9-5; Justin Bierdumpfel (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Spencer Stewart (Sparta), 4-1; Anthony White (South Plainfield) d. Simon Ruiz (Delbarton), 5-3, sudden victory; Dylan Cedeno (Bergen Catholic) d. Jack Nies (Ocean Twp.), 7-1.

Tags

Load comments