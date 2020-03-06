182: John Poznanski (Colonia) p. Blake Clayton (St. John Vianney), 2:14; Joe Colon (Brick Memorial) d. Jason Sherlock (Point Pleasant Beach), 8-3; Jacob Whitworth (Wall) d. Isaac Dean (Shawnee), 7-3; Luke Rada (Colts Neck) d. Benjamin Liss (Fair Lawn), 6-4.

Tags

Load comments