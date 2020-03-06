182: Noah Putney (Clayton/Glassboro) p. Anthony Moscatello (Mount Olive), 0:54; Michael Conrad (Montville) d. Jamel Miles-Benjamin (Paulsboro), 10-3; Gavin Shields (West Deptford) d. Nathaniel Fossett (North Hunterdon), 10-5; Nicholas Lodato (Piscataway) md. Ben LoParo (Southern Regional), 19-6; Nicholas Aquilano (Raritan) d. Zachary Andruchowitz (Bloomfield), 1-0; Jack Stoll (Pope John XXIII) p. Jahman McNeil (Bound Brook), 1:42; Brett MacMath (Bridgewater/Raritan) md. Brycen Mafaro (Kittatinny), 12-4; Kevin Pandorf (Kingsway) d. Cassey Allen (Emerson/Park Ridge), 5-2.

