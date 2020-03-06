285: Liam Akers (North Hunterdon) d. Justin Lockwood (Kinnelon), 7-4; Liam Buday (Point Pleasant Beach) d. Nick Sannino (Ocean City), 7-3; Thomas Lidondici (Colts Neck) p. Brenden Hansen (Hightstown), 0:16; Joseph Teresi (Ocean Twp.) p. Cody Cruts (Phillipsburg), 2:43; Tyler McCatharn (Warren Hills) p. Keshon Davila (New Brunswick), 3:09; Jack Dunn (Washington Twp.) d. Richard Hererra (Somerville), 3-2; John O`Donnell (Toms River North) d. Brad Galassi (Jackson Memorial), 7-1; Jakob Shapiro (Fair Lawn) p. Michael Alfonso (Garfield), 3:16.

