160: Nicholas Golden (Allentown) d. Luke Petaccia (Pascack Valley), 6-5; Norman Cella (Hunterdon Central) md. Christian Jimenez (Don Bosco), 15-4; Thomas Stigliano (Whippany Park) p. Anthony Spera (Mount Olive), 3:08; Alex Marshall (St. Augustine Prep) tf. Salvatore Mainiero (Nutley), 3:26, 16-0; Sabino Portella (Red Bank Catholic) p. Jack Wilt (Seton Hall), 5:53; Elijah Lugo (Wayne Valley) d. Luke Burns (Bernards), 5-4; Nathan Lapinski (Cherokee) d. Costantinos Pavlides (Eastern), 7-3; Nate Zastowny (Phillipsburg) md. AJ Puerto (Fair Lawn), 14-4.

