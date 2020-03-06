138: Garrett Stewart (Sparta) md. Connor Cortese (St. Peter`s Prep), 10-0; John Howe (Cherry Hill West) d. Darren Jones (West Essex), 4-0; Alex Poniros (Ocean Twp.) d. Eric Freeman (Paramus), 7-2; Tanner Peake (Hunterdon Central) d. Owen Disbrow (St. Thomas Aquinas), 3-1, sudden victory; James Rodriguez (Perth Amboy) d. Cody Walsh (Camden Catholic), 8-4; Cooper Pontelandolfo (Cherokee) d. Joshua Palacio (North Bergen), 4-2, sudden victory; Eddie Hummel (Southern Regional) p. Logan Waller (Colts Neck), 1:51; Conner Decker (Seton Hall) d. Ken Sherman (Holy Spirit), 4-3.

Tags

Load comments