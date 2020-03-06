120: Ethan Fernandez (Westwood) d. Patrick Adams (St. Peter`s Prep), 8-1; Jack Maida (Shore Regional) p. Daniel Haws (Lenape Valley), 3:31; Joey Lamparelli (Allentown) tf. Dean Savercool (Whippany Park), 3:25, 15-0; Jayson Scerbo (Southern Regional) d. Jack Bertha (West Morris Mendham), 4-2, sudden victory; Mike Tandurella (Don Bosco) d. Jaden Hinton (Clayton/Glassboro), 8-7; Mayson Harms (Roselle Park) md. David Ryerson (Mount Olive), 12-4; Shane Percelay (Pope John XXIII) md. Jasiah Queen (Elizabeth), 10-1; Patrick Phillips (Brearley/Dayton) d. Chase Casey (Camden Catholic), 6-0.

