126: Brandon Bowles (Scotch Plains-Fanwood) d. Nick Canonica (Hunterdon Central), 7-2; Nico Messina (Freehold Boro) d. Chris Dalmau (Rahway), 7-2; Thomas O`Keefe (Middletown North) d. Nicholas Diaz (St. John Vianney), 5-1; Michael Richardson (Brick Memorial) d. Evan Brown (Cherokee), 7-3; Devon Liebl (High Point) d. Tyler Sagi (Old Bridge), 13-9; Kamrin O`Neill (Matawan) d. Joe Fongaro (Boonton), 8-5; Drake Torrington (Robbinsville) by forfeit over Logan Mazzeo (Emerson/Park Ridge); Julian George (CBA) d. Nieko Malone (Howell), 5-3.

Tags

Load comments