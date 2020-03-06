220: Tracey Taylor (Long Branch) d. Tony Thompson (Buena), 3-2; Remy Brancato (Bergen Catholic) md. Cole Zydel (Pope John XXIII), 12-2; Max Acciardi (Paramus Catholic) p. Jordan Campbell (Middlesex), 3:20; Ameir Pittman (Burlington City) d. Gage Horvath (Phillipsburg), 3-2, ultimate tiebreaker; Michael Nakano (Toms River North) md. Joseph Porcaro (Sayreville), 14-4; Cody Thurston (West Deptford) by forfeit over Bryan Bonilla (Hightstown); Tom Goetz (Gateway/Woodbury) tf. Nnamdi James (Franklin), 5:16, 17-2; Michael Pavlinetz (Holmdel) md. Christian Cacciabaudo (Hopewell Valley), 10-2.

