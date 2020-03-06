170: James Holder (North Hunterdon) p. Max Nock (Cranford), 2:59; Austin Raynor (Camden Catholic) d. Hunter Smith (Jackson Memorial), 5-3; Hunter Perez (Mount Olive) p. Ryan Bennett (Hamilton West), 2:51; Jacob Rodriguez (Clayton/Glassboro) d. Ki`zuran Casey (Plainfield), 5-1; AJ Fricchione (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Nicholas Russo (Parsippany Hills), 7-5; Jack Bernik (Northern Valley-Old Tappan) p. Victor Wladica (Holmdel), 5:50; Jacob Vega (Carteret) p. Jacob Luciani (Butler), 2:43; Alexi Giordano (St. Joe-Hammonton) d. George Rhodes (Absegami), 3-2.

