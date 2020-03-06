106: Jack Zaleski (Middletown South) p. Hunter Lensi (Belvidere), 1:33; Angelo Messina (Freehold Boro) d. Dominic Tafuri (Cedar Grove), 15-10; Taisei Kurachi (River Dell) d. Nick Cottone (Shawnee), 5-1; Jared Brunner (Eastern) md. Joseph Giordano (St. John Vianney), 10-2; D`Amani Almodovar (St. Augustine Prep) md. Max Martinez (Pascack Hills), 14-2; Tyler Vazquez (Delbarton) tf. Michael Campanaro (West Morris Central), 6:00, 17-1; Aiden Wallace (Bergen Catholic) md. Justin Murray (Toms River South), 10-2; Harrison Gordon (Marlboro) d. Amajuwan Murray (Rahway), 11-5.

Tags

Load comments