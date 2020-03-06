195: Kenneth Koenig (Colts Neck) md. Deren Cercioglu (Paramus Catholic), 11-1; Gavin Claro (Manalapan) md. John Dalmass (Moorestown), 9-0; Mikal Taylor (Absegami) d. Gianluca Birnbaum (Hanover Park), 7-2; Marcus Hebron (Lower Cape May) d. Alex Kostantas (Pascack Hills), 12-8; Patrick O`Dwyer (Long Branch) d. John Dusza (Watchung Hills Regional), 10-7; Daniel Pereira (West Orange) d. Gavin Camoia (Mount Olive), 9-7; Gunnar Nystedt (River Dell) d. Thomas Sherlock (Williamstown), 8-2; Luke Tilton (Highland Park) p. John Fiore (Bergen Catholic), 4:57.

