152: Anthony Romaniello (Hunterdon Central) d. James Romaine (Princeton), 8-2; Nicholas Vargas (Wall) d. Jack Murray (Watchung Hills Regional), 10-4; Ian McCabe (Monroe) p. Ryan Carey (Long Branch), 4:44; Colin Calvetti (Delbarton) d. Cole Velardi (Southern Regional), 5-2; Jared Schoppe (Delsea) p. Devin Iannelli (Northern Highlands), 1:54; Jurius Clark (Highland Regional) d. Dominick DeIntinis (Parsippany), 9-7; Brandon Teresa (Montville) md. Conner Vill (Gov. Livingston), 14-3; Alexander Martinez (Bound Brook) d. David DiPietro (Kingsway), 7-5.

