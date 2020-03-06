113: Jackson Sichelstiel (Paulsboro) d. Aiden Shaughnessy (Rumson-Fair Haven), 9-6; Kaelan Francois (Rahway) d. James Day (Phillipsburg), 8-1; Brady Conlin (Williamstown) d. Cross Wasilewski (Delbarton), 2-1; Desmond Pleasant (Piscataway) d. David Rubin (Matawan), 6-2; Aaron Kurzer (Montville) d. Michael Rodriguez (Becton), 4-0; Cole Meyer (Wall) by forfeit over Donovan Chavis (St. Peter`s Prep); Clayton Utter (High Point) d. Matt DiGennaro (River Dell), 4-2; Chris Tringali (West Morris Mendham) d. Demetri Poniros (Ocean Twp.), 3-2.

Tags

Load comments