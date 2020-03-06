132: Joseph Fiordaliso (Monroe) d. Connor Quinn (North Hunterdon), 6-3; Austin Jack (Jefferson Twp.) d. Cahil Love Jr. (Columbia), 7-6; Josh Gervey (High Point) d. Matt Hoelke (Highland Regional), 5-2; Brock Zurawski (St. Augustine Prep) p. Zach Weiner (Spotswood), 3:26; Jake Gentile (Kingsway) p. Zach Vasile (Marlboro), 0:51; Devon Capato (Ridge) d. Felix Lettini (St. Peter`s Prep), 8-7; Xavier Pena (Bound Brook) by forfeit over Zack Martinez (Elmwood Park); Tyler Pepe (Central Regional) d. Ryan Smith (Brick Memorial), 3-1.

Tags

Load comments