145: Michael Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional-Montvale) d. Alejandro Leon (St. Peter`s Prep), 4-0; Nick Flamma (Washington Twp.) p. Maximus Parra (Bound Brook), 1:06; Dante Monaco (Camden Catholic) md. Ronald McCoy (Moorestown), 14-6; Connor Doherty (St. Thomas Aquinas) p. Colin Murray (Cranford), 4:36; Nicholas Franco (Paramus Catholic) d. Brett Buckingham (Highland Regional), 6-2; Jason Smith (Boonton) d. Justin Chrostowski (Butler), 10-4; Eli Shepard (West Morris Central) d. Cole Carroll (Seton Hall), 5-4; Tyler Barrett (CBA) d. Tyler Pizzi (Pascack Valley), 5-4.

Tags

Load comments