152: Anthony Romaniello (Hunterdon Central) d. Nicholas Vargas (Wall), 4-0; Colin Calvetti (Delbarton) d. Ian McCabe (Monroe), 3-2; Jared Schoppe (Delsea) d. Jurius Clark (Highland Regional), 6-1; Alexander Martinez (Bound Brook) d. Brandon Teresa (Montville), 4-3.

Tags

Load comments