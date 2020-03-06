182: Michael Conrad (Montville) p. Noah Putney (Clayton/Glassboro), 5:30; Nicholas Lodato (Piscataway) d. Gavin Shields (West Deptford), 9-6; Jack Stoll (Pope John XXIII) p. Nicholas Aquilano (Raritan), 1:27; Kevin Pandorf (Kingsway) d. Brett MacMath (Bridgewater/Raritan), 7-6.
