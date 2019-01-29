Matt Brielmeier had a 59-second pin in Southern Regional’s upset win against Phillipsburg, the No. 9 team in the state according to the New Jersey Wrestling Writer’s Association. The Prep’s Trey McLeer lost a 4-0 decision to St. Joseph-Montvale state qualifier Justin Bierdumpfel. Bierdumpfel beat McLeer 16-0 earlier this season. McLeer also won a 9-4 decision against Patrick Adams to clinch the Prep’s win against St. Peter’s Prep. Adams won a 7-2 decision against McLeer at the Beast of the East earlier this season. Ranked second here, McLeer pinned No. 3 Charley Cossaboone of Ocean City on Jan. 23. Cossaboone bounced back with three pins of his own on Saturday.
1. Matt Brielmeier, Southern Regional (14-8)
2. Trey McLeer, St. Augustine Prep (16-9)
3. Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City (15-2)