1. Andrew Clark (Collingswood, 38-3) vs. 32. Chris Stathopoukos (Clifton, 34-5); 17. Tyler Barrett (CBA, 30-4) vs. 16. Alejandro Leon (St. Peter's Prep, 27-10); 24. Nick Flamma (Washington Township, 30-10) vs. 9. Eli Shepard (West Morris, 30-8); 25. Hunter Konstantoulas (Manalapan, 34-8) vs. 8. Max Brignola (Rumson-Fair Haven, 34-1); 21. Jason Smith (Boonton, 35-2) vs. 12. Alex Jones (West Essex, 40-1); 28. Ronaldo McCoy (Moorestown, 35-8) vs. 5. Gabe Onorato (Paulsboro, 19-1); 20. Colin Murray (Cranford, 36-6) vs. 13. Nicholas Franco (Paramus Catholic, 19-3); 29. Matt Paglia (Allentown) vs. 4. Tim Spatola (Delsea, 33-6).

3. Kaya Sement (Pope John, 31-4) vs. 30. Brett Buckingham (Highland, 22-10); 19. Nicolas Zamaloff (Wall, 22-9) vs. 14. Connor Doherty (St. Thomas Aquinas, 30-2); 22. Justin Chrostowski (Butler) vs. 11. Dante Monaco (Camden Catholic); 27. David Guerra (Belleville, 35-4) vs. 6. Andrew Troczynski (Delbarton, 33-4); 23. Chris McCarthy (Middletown North, 22-6) vs. 10. Maximus Parra (Bound Brook, 31-4); 26. Cole Carroll (Seton Hall Prep, 26-13) vs. 7. Colton Washleski (Hunterdon Central, 39-4); 18. Jacob Gonzalez (Nutley, 35-8) vs. 15. Michael Dellagatta (St. Joseph (Montvale), 28-9); 31. Tyler Pizzi (Pascack Valley, 32-4) vs. 2. Dakota Morris (Kingsway, 36-3).

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments