St. Augustine Prep’s Mike Misita has won 17 matches in a row with 11 pins during the run, all 11 coming in the first period. Teams have started to avoid Misita in the lineup. The returning state placewinner has five forfeits in the 17-match winning streak. Lacey Township’s bumped up to 220 and won the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday. Ceglie won a 6-5 decision against top-seeded Mike Nakano of Toms River North in the final. Absegami’s Mikal Taylor has won 14 of his last 15 matches.

1. Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep (22-2)

2. Vin Ceglie, Lacey Township (26-2)

3. Mikal Taylor, Absegami (19-5)

