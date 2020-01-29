Oakcrest’s David Flippen was pinned by returning District 25 champ Joe McCullough of Toms River East on Saturday. Flippen is 9-0 against Cape-Atlantic League wrestlers this season. Buena’s Austin Richert debuts in the rankings. Richert’s record stands at just 8-12, but he has wrestled a tough schedule and won a 3-2 decision against No. 3 Nicholas Faldetta of Egg Harbor Township on Jan. 17.

1. David Flippen, Oakcrest (19-4)

2. Austin Richert, Buena Regional (8-12)

3. Nicholas Faldetta, Egg Harbor Township (16-11)

