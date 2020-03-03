1 Jacob Perez-Eli (Paulsboro, 35-4)vs. 32. 17. Connor Cortese (St. Peter's Prep, 17-11); vs. 16. Ken Sherman (Holy Spirit, 29-6); 24. Carl Banks (Irvington, 34-4 vs. 9. Logan Waller (Colts Neck, 37-2); 25. John Howe (Cherry Hill West, 32-6) vs. 8. Ryan Zimmerman (Long Branch, 38-1) ; 21. Eric Freeman (Paramus, 32-5) vs. 12. William Grater (Bergen Catholic, 13-5); 28. Zachary Zuckerman (Delran, 37-6) vs. 5. Cooper Pontelandolfo (Cherokee, 31-5); 20. Mark Venson (Bound Brook, 33-7) vs. 13. James Rodriguez (Perth Amboy, 16-2); 29. Owen Disbrow (St. Thomas Aquinas, 36-6) vs. 4. Billy Talmadge (High Point, 39-2).
3. Anthony Clark (Delbarton, 24-2) vs. 30. Damain Weaver (Lyndhurst, 29-6; 19. Tanner Peake (Hunterdon Central, 34-8) vs. 14. Cody Walsh (Camden Catholic, 29-10; 22. Joshua Palacio (North Bergen, 36-3) vs. 11. Alex Poniros (Ocean, 32-4); 27. Ryan Figueroa (Hammonton, 37-4) vs. 6. Hunter Gandy (Woodstown, 33-2) 23. David Turner (Morris Knolls, 26-7) vs. 10. Al De Santis (Shore, 39-2); 26. Darren Jones (West Essex, 36-6) vs. 7. Eddie Hummel (Southern, 33-1); 18. Connor Decker (Seton Hall Prep, 27-9) vs. 15. Garrett Stewart (Sparta, 39-2); 31. Vincent DeMarla (Northern Highlands, 32-8) vs. 2. Michael Cetta (St. Joseph (Montvale, 32-6).
