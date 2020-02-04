Buena Regional’s Cael Aretz lost a 19-7 major decision to state qualifier K.J. Sherman of Holy Spirit on Jan. 29. Aretz went 2-0 with a pin on Saturday. Holy Spirit’s Kolin Driscoll bumped up to 152 and lost an 8-0 major decision to Buena Regional freshman Danny DiGiovacchino on Saturday. DiGiovacchino is ranked second at 152.

1. Cael Aretz, Buena Regional (21-7)

2. Gianni Danze, St. Augustine Prep (16-12)

3. Kolin Driscoll, Holy Spirit (16-11)

