Lacey Township’s Jackson Brandt won the TCNJ Pride tournament. St. Joseph’s Alex Giordano has been dominant this season with nine pins and bonus points in 11 of his 12 wins. Absegami freshman George Rhodes won the Gloucester City tournament.

1. Jackson Brandt, Lacey Township (10-1)

2. Alex Giordano, St. Joseph (12-1)

3. George Rhodes, Absegami (9-3)

