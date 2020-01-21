Buena Regional’s Tony Thompson has won 11 went 4-1 with two pins and a tech fall in the Jack Welch Duals. Thompson’s only loss came to returning state placewinner P.J. Casale of Delbarton. Hammonton’s Llyod Kawei has won by pin in half of his matches this season. Southern’s Gabe Murray dropped a 3-0 decision to District 26 placer Michael Nakano on Thursday as the Rams lost to Toms River North.

1. Tony Thompson, Buena Regional (19-2)

2. Lloyd Kawei, Hammonton (16-3)

3. Gabe Murray, Southern Regional (5-4)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments