Lacey Township’s Jackson Brandt finished fourth in the Shore Conference Tournament on Saturday. With St. Joseph’s Alexi Giordano dropping down to 160 in the rankings, Absegami freshman George Rhodes moves up to the No. 2 spot. The Prep’s Dennis Virelli debuts in the rankings at No. 3. Virelli has spent most of the season at 182 and 195 but made weight and wrestled at 170 for the first time this season on Saturday. Virelli is yet another talented freshman in what is quite possibly the most talented group of freshman wrestlers the area has seen in over a decade.
1. Jackson Brandt, Lacey Township (25-4)
2. George Rhodes, Absegami (21-5)
3. Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine Prep (16-4)
