St. Augustine Prep’s Ryan DeFoney lost by injury default to Clearview Regional state qualifier Ty Whalen on Saturday. No. 2 Jayson Scerbo of Southern Regional was dominant Saturday in a 21-8 major decision victory against No. 3 Hayden Horsey of Oakcrest. Scerbo won a 3-2 decision against fellow state qualifier Jacob DelVecchio of South Plainfield on Jan. 28.

1. Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine Prep (11-5)

2. Jayson Scerbo, Southern Regional (15-6)

3. Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest (22-5)

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

