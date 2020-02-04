St. Augustine Prep’s Ryan DeFoney lost by injury default to Clearview Regional state qualifier Ty Whalen on Saturday. No. 2 Jayson Scerbo of Southern Regional was dominant Saturday in a 21-8 major decision victory against No. 3 Hayden Horsey of Oakcrest. Scerbo won a 3-2 decision against fellow state qualifier Jacob DelVecchio of South Plainfield on Jan. 28.
1. Ryan DeFoney, St. Augustine Prep (11-5)
2. Jayson Scerbo, Southern Regional (15-6)
3. Hayden Horsey, Oakcrest (22-5)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.