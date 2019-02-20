Southern’s Nick O’Connell enters the Region 8 tournament as one of just two remaining local unbeaten wrestlers, along with Oakcrest’s Keevon Berry. O’Connell won his second District 29 title, while St. Augustine’s Conner Kraus won a third District 31 title. O’Connell and Kraus are seeded second and fourth, respectively, and are among the top challengers in the region to returning state runner-up Nick Bennett of Delsea Regional. Absegami senior Nic Carrero has battled injuries all season but still managed to finish third in District 32.
1. Nick O’Connell, Southern Regional (33-0)
2. Conner Kraus, St. Augustine Prep (27-6)
3. Nic Carrero, Absegami (6-1)