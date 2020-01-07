Eddie Hummel is one of the top wrestlers in the state and picked up right where he left off last season. Hummel won a District 13 title and finished sixth in the state last season at Roselle Park before transferring to Southern this year. He is unbeaten so far this year with titles at the Robin Leff and Hunterdon Central tournaments. Holy Spirit state qualifier K.J. Sherman won three matches at the Beast of the East. Hammonton’s Ryan Figueroa won the Overbrook and Pine Barrens tournaments.
1. Eddie Hummel, Southern Regional (12-0)
2. K.J. Sherman, Holy Spirit (5-2)
3. Ryan Figueroa, Hammonton (10-0)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.