St. Augustine’s Mike Misita had the toughest match of any area wrestler so far this year. Misita dropped a 19-5 major decision to Carter Starocci of Erie Cathedral Prep (Pa.) in the Virginia Duals. Starocci is the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 182 pounds, according to InterMat and will wrestle at Penn State next season. Southern’s John Stout has six pins of under one minute this season. Buena Regional’s Jaden Roberts has won six straight by pin since a 3-2 loss to Stout on Dec. 27.
1. Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep (17-3)
2. John Stout, Southern Regional (17-0)
3. Jaden Roberts, Buena Regional (11-2)