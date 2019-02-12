St. Augustine Prep’s Mike Misita had a first-period pin and a forfeit during the Prep’s run to a South Jersey Non-Public A final last week. Misita lost a 16-0 technical fall to Bergen Catholic’s Christopher Foca on Sunday. Foca is ranked fourth in the country by InterMat. Southern’s John Stout went 5-0 in the playoffs as the Rams won the State Group V title. Stout had a pair of pins on Sunday in the state semifinals and finals. Buena’s Jaden Roberts saw his nine-match winning streak come to an end on Friday in a loss to Paulsboro’s Brandon Green. Green finished seventh in the state at 170 last season.
1. Mike Misita, St. Augustine Prep (26-5)
2. John Stout, Southern Regional (33-2)
3. Jaden Roberts, Buena Regional (28-4)