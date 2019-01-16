Lacey’s Hunter Gutierrez is 8-0 since Jan. 1 and has earned bonus points in all eight matches with five pins, a tech fall and a major decision. St. Augustine’s Mike Albergo went 3-1 with a 58-second pin in the Virginia Duals to help the Hermits finish second. Albergo’s lone loss was an 8-4 decision to South Plainfield 2017-18 state qualifier Thomas Fierro. Hammonton’s Ryan Figueroa has won 14 matches in a row, including seven pins and three major decisions.
1. Hunter Gutierrez, Lacey Township (16-2)
2. Mike Albergo, St. Augustine Prep (13-4)
3. Ryan Figueroa, Hammonton (17-1)